The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.26

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 7171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,897,294 shares in the company, valued at $63,019,243.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,975 shares of company stock worth $16,633,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 144.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 73.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.