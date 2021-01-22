The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.80.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,947 shares of company stock valued at $63,684,054. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

