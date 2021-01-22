The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 5th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,947 shares of company stock worth $63,684,054. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

