The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.37.
About The New America High Income Fund
