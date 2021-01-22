The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) (LON:TMG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $66.50, but opened at $71.50. The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) shares last traded at $72.31, with a volume of 640,847 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The Mission Group plc (TMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group plc (TMG.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £68.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.66.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

