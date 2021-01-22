The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 14.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 46.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

