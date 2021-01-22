The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.74 and its 200-day moving average is $272.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

