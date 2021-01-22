The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $345.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $325.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $289.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
