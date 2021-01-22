The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $345.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $325.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $289.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.