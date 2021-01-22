The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $319.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.