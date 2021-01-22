The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €38.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.09 ($41.28).

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €35.25 ($41.47) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.83 and a 200 day moving average of €27.29. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

