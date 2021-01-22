The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.16

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $8.28. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 79,860 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.