The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.58.
EL opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.02.
In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
