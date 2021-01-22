The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.58.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.