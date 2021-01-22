The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

Shares of EL stock opened at $255.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.