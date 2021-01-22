The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. 271,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,296,984. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

