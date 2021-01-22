The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.89

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.89 and traded as high as $71.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 4,548,017 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.96. The firm has a market cap of C$84.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9699995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

