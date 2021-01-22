The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 252,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

