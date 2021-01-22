TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.52. 1,648,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,711,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,244 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 600,494 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.