Texas Roadhouse Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,204 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,104% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,835 shares of company stock worth $31,793,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $15,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.04.

Shares of TXRH opened at $78.35 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

