Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,896. The company has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

