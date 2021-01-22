Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $173.73. 108,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

