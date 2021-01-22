Texas Capital Bancshares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,035% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 151,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.