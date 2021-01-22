Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

