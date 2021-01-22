Terry Dugdale Buys 25,000 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) insider Terry Dugdale acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.62 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

