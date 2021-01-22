TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0015

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. TerraCredit has a market cap of $142,961.66 and approximately $116,236.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

