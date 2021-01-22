TenX Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $12.98 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,429,300 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

