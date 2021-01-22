Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,014.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 1,012.91 ($13.23), with a volume of 38466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.00).

The company has a current ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 29.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 956.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 872.33.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s payout ratio is 23.99%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.