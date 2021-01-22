Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 8.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. 19,277,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 19,355,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $892.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 478,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 61.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 2,196.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tellurian by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 277,608 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

