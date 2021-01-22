Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

