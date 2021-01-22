Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) will report $59.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.98 million. Telenav reported sales of $67.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $242.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $244.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $249.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telenav.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenav (TNAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.