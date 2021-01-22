Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.32 and a 200 day moving average of €2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12 month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

