TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.30. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 33,004 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.57.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

