TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 413 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.56.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.68. 14,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,741. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

