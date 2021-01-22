TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.64. 8,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

