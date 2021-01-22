TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. 79,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,025. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.