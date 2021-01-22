TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $159.77. 46,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,602. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.60. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

