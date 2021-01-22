TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $12.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

