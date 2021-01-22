TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PFXF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,902. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.