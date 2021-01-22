TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $160.83. 7,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,018.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.