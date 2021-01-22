TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after acquiring an additional 621,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

