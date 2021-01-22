TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$65.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$70.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.35.

TRP traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$56.49. 2,171,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773. Insiders acquired 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

