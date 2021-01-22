Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.81. 9,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,156. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $994,486.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,871,438 shares of company stock worth $701,566,271. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

