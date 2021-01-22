Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 221,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,335,644. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

