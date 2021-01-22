Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 882.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 970,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 55,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,047. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

