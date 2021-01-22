Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

