Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 126.52 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $22.74 million 10.02 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.95, suggesting that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,280.84% N/A -406.20% Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.