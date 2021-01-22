Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.22.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

