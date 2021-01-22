Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $26.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.22.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.