Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Down 9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.81. 1,313,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,011,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.36 million, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

