Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $51.07 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at $36,504,069.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,021 shares of company stock worth $2,879,471 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

