Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,910 shares in the company, valued at $36,504,069.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRHC opened at $51.07 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

